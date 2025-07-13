Tragic Fatality: School Dispute Turns Deadly
A 13-year-old student named Anurag was allegedly killed by a fellow student, Ram Lakhan, over a dispute about sleeping arrangements in a school hostel. Anurag was found severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The accused has confessed to the crime and is now in custody.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at a Gurukul school hostel when a 13-year-old student was allegedly killed by a peer following a dispute over sleeping arrangements, officials reported on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi disclosed that Anurag, a class 6 student, was found with severe injuries, with blood oozing from his nose and ears. Despite being promptly rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by Tuesday.
The accused, 18-year-old Ram Lakhan, reportedly engaged in a quarrel with Anurag on Monday night, during which he inflicted fatal head injuries. Lakhan has confessed to the crime and has been detained, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unfolding Tensions: Murder Investigation and Political Strife in Punjab
Security Boost for Probe Leader in Air India Crash Investigation
Grisly Crime for Social Media Fame: Minors Kill for iPhone Reels
Murder on Dhandra Road: Political Tensions Rise Amid Investigations
Adulterated Diesel Scandal: Ratlam Fuel Station Under Investigation