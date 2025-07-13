Tragic Fatality: School Dispute Turns Deadly

A tragic incident unfolded at a Gurukul school hostel when a 13-year-old student was allegedly killed by a peer following a dispute over sleeping arrangements, officials reported on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi disclosed that Anurag, a class 6 student, was found with severe injuries, with blood oozing from his nose and ears. Despite being promptly rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by Tuesday.

The accused, 18-year-old Ram Lakhan, reportedly engaged in a quarrel with Anurag on Monday night, during which he inflicted fatal head injuries. Lakhan has confessed to the crime and has been detained, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)