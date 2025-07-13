Left Menu

Inauguration of New Judicial Magistrate Court in Peddapalli

A new Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class court was inaugurated by Justice K Laxman at Odela Mandal Headquarters in Peddapalli district. Key figures, including High Court Judges and Bar Council members, participated in the event, marking an important development for local judicial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:34 IST
Inauguration of New Judicial Magistrate Court in Peddapalli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant step in enhancing judicial services in Peddapalli district took place on Sunday as a new Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class court was inaugurated. Justice K Laxman of the Telangana High Court led the ceremony held at Odela Mandal Headquarters.

Esteemed justices from the High Court, including Justice N V Shravan Kumar, Justice EVV Venugopal, and Justice J Srinivasa Rao, were in attendance, highlighting the importance of this new establishment for the judicial community and local governance.

The event also saw participation from Bar Council Member Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar, Peddapalli District Judge Sunitha Kunchala, District Collector Koya Sriharsha, and various other dignitaries, symbolizing a collaborative effort to improve judicial access and efficiency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025