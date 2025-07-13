Inauguration of New Judicial Magistrate Court in Peddapalli

A significant step in enhancing judicial services in Peddapalli district took place on Sunday as a new Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class court was inaugurated. Justice K Laxman of the Telangana High Court led the ceremony held at Odela Mandal Headquarters.

Esteemed justices from the High Court, including Justice N V Shravan Kumar, Justice EVV Venugopal, and Justice J Srinivasa Rao, were in attendance, highlighting the importance of this new establishment for the judicial community and local governance.

The event also saw participation from Bar Council Member Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar, Peddapalli District Judge Sunitha Kunchala, District Collector Koya Sriharsha, and various other dignitaries, symbolizing a collaborative effort to improve judicial access and efficiency in the region.

