The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari: Former Nigerian President Passes at 82

Nigeria's former president, Muhammadu Buhari, passed away in London at the age of 82, following a prolonged illness. Buhari served as president from 2015 to 2023 and also as Nigeria’s military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:23 IST
Nigeria mourns the loss of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at 82 in London. The news was confirmed by a statement from President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, highlighting Buhari's enduring influence on the African continent.

Buhari, who led Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, had a significant impact on the nation's political landscape. His earlier military leadership from January 1984 to August 1985 is also remembered as a pivotal period in Nigeria's history.

As the nation reflects on his legacy, Buhari's contributions to Nigeria's political and military institutions remain significant, leaving a lasting impression on future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

