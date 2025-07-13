The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari: Former Nigerian President Passes at 82

Nigeria mourns the loss of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at 82 in London. The news was confirmed by a statement from President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, highlighting Buhari's enduring influence on the African continent.

Buhari, who led Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, had a significant impact on the nation's political landscape. His earlier military leadership from January 1984 to August 1985 is also remembered as a pivotal period in Nigeria's history.

As the nation reflects on his legacy, Buhari's contributions to Nigeria's political and military institutions remain significant, leaving a lasting impression on future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)