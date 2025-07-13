The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari: Former Nigerian President Passes at 82
Nigeria's former president, Muhammadu Buhari, passed away in London at the age of 82, following a prolonged illness. Buhari served as president from 2015 to 2023 and also as Nigeria’s military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985.
As the nation reflects on his legacy, Buhari's contributions to Nigeria's political and military institutions remain significant, leaving a lasting impression on future generations.
