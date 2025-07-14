Tragedy in Lexington: Shootings Shake the Community

In a tragic series of shootings in Lexington, multiple individuals, including a Kentucky police officer, have been injured. The incident, confirmed by Governor Andy Beshear via social media platform X, has left the community in shock.

State police revealed that the sole suspect behind the scene of terror was found deceased. The injured officer is currently receiving medical treatment.

The violence struck at Richmond Road Baptist Church, where emergency responders are actively treating multiple victims, according to Beshear's statements.

