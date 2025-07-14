Left Menu

Tragic Church Shooting in Kentucky Leaves Three Dead, Including Suspect

A shooting at a Kentucky church resulted in the death of two women and the suspect. The violence began after a state trooper was wounded during a traffic stop. Authorities are investigating potential connections between the suspect and church members. The community mourns this tragic event.

Tragedy struck in Kentucky on Sunday when a shooting at a church resulted in the deaths of two women and the suspect, police reported. The incident began with a state trooper being wounded during a traffic stop near Lexington's airport.

The suspect, who carjacked a vehicle, fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church and opened fire, killing a 72-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman, according to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. Two others were injured in the shooting, one critically. The suspect was killed by police and hasn't been identified pending family notification.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, with preliminary information suggesting a potential connection to individuals at the church. The church community and local authorities are reeling from the violence, which has shocked the state. Authorities continue to offer support and prayers for those affected.

