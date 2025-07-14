Tragic Borewell Accident Claims Lives of Two Girls in Satna
In Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, two minor girls tragically lost their lives after falling into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 16-year-old Somvati and 12-year-old Durga late Sunday and early Monday, respectively. Darkness and waterlogging complicated recovery efforts in Hiloundha village.
Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district when two young girls fell into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater on Sunday evening, according to local police.
The incident occurred in Hiloundha village, Nagaud tehsil, while the girls accompanied their families to a paddy field. The borewell, hidden by accumulated water, was not visible, leading to the accident, as explained by Nagaud police station in-charge Ashok Pandey.
Efforts to rescue the girls, led by local authorities and a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force, were impeded by darkness and waterlogged conditions. Despite the challenges, rescuers successfully retrieved the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examinations at Nagaud government hospital.
