Rescue Operation Frees Abducted Students in Nigeria

In a significant development, Nigeria's government has rescued 100 schoolchildren kidnapped from St. Mary's Catholic School last month. This information was released by the Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday.

Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for the Christian Association in Niger State, confirmed the successful rescue, though government officials have yet to release more detailed information. As of Monday, no public comments have been made by the government.

The abduction occurred on November 21 when gunmen kidnapped over 300 children and 12 staff members from a Catholic boarding school in Papiri. While 50 pupils managed to escape, there had been no updates on the other children's status until this recent rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)