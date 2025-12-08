Left Menu

Rescue Operation Frees Abducted Students in Nigeria

Nigeria's government successfully rescued 100 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's Catholic School in central Nigeria. The rescue was confirmed by a representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria, though further details remain undisclosed. Previously, more than 300 children and staff were kidnapped in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:01 IST
Rescue Operation Frees Abducted Students in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Nigeria's government has rescued 100 schoolchildren kidnapped from St. Mary's Catholic School last month. This information was released by the Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday.

Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for the Christian Association in Niger State, confirmed the successful rescue, though government officials have yet to release more detailed information. As of Monday, no public comments have been made by the government.

The abduction occurred on November 21 when gunmen kidnapped over 300 children and 12 staff members from a Catholic boarding school in Papiri. While 50 pupils managed to escape, there had been no updates on the other children's status until this recent rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025