Bridging Giants: China and India's Call for Cooperation

China's Vice President Han Zheng and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized practical cooperation and mutual respect for stable bilateral relations during a meeting in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:30 IST
In a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, China's Vice President Han Zheng urged India to further practical cooperation, citing the importance of respecting each other's concerns to foster stability in bilateral ties. This statement was made during a dialogue with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Beijing, according to official reports from Xinhua, China's state news agency.

The conversation comes at a pivotal moment when both Asian giants are seeking to navigate complex global challenges. The emphasis on practical cooperation and mutual respect highlights a strategic attempt to mend and enhance relations between the two countries, which have historically been marked by periods of tension and cooperation.

This development signals a potential shift in regional dynamics, where the collaboration between China and India could influence various sectors and bring about significant geopolitical implications. Observers will be keenly watching how these talks translate into actionable policies that benefit both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

