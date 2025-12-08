Left Menu

Global Diplomacy Events Heat Up: Key Meetings and Elections to Watch This December

The latest global events diary features key diplomatic meetings and elections across the world. Notable engagements include talks between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy with European leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Rubio's meetings. Various elections, such as the Chilean presidency, will also occur in the coming weeks.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As December kicks off, global diplomacy takes center stage with a series of crucial meetings and elections. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet top European leaders, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engages in vital discussions with Australian counterparts.

Additionally, the month will witness significant electoral events, including the Chilean presidency race and the Central African Republic elections. Meetings in Brussels, including EU-Lebanon and EU-Angola talks, further underscore Europe's bustling diplomatic activities.

Meanwhile, the global stage remains dynamic as leaders convene worldwide to address pressing international issues, setting the tone for a politically charged end to the year.

