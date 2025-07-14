Nuh District Tensions: Authorities Heighten Security for Peaceful Procession
A mazar was vandalized in Nuh's Tauru town prior to the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra. The district has increased security measures to prevent a recurrence of previous clashes during the religious procession. Authorities are ensuring a peaceful event by deploying police, banning weapons, and suspending internet services.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra in Nuh's Tauru town, an incident of vandalism at a mazar has escalated concerns, prompting police to enhance security measures across the district.
The damage, caused by unidentified culprits on Sunday night, has resulted in extensive police presence at the Tauru site. Nuh Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena emphasized swift administrative action, assuring the yatra will proceed in a harmonious manner.
To prevent unrest, authorities have banned weapons, restrictive communication, and ensured a robust police deployment of around 2,500 personnel. Public reassurances have been issued, and certain services have been suspended to maintain peace and order during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
