India's Diplomatic Dilemma: A Nurse's Battle in Yemen
The Indian government faces a challenging situation involving an Indian nurse who is on death row in Yemen. Despite the complex diplomatic scenario, Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the Supreme Court that India has taken all feasible measures, though Yemen's status poses limitations on further intervention.
The Indian government is currently grappling with a delicate diplomatic situation, as an Indian nurse is facing execution in Yemen. The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that all possible steps have been undertaken by the Centre to intervene in the case.
Attorney General R Venkataramani shared with a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that, given Yemen's current political climate and international position, India has reached its diplomatic limits.
He emphasized that the complexity of India's options is dictated by Yemen's status, making further action unfeasible at present.
