Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Dilemma: A Nurse's Battle in Yemen

The Indian government faces a challenging situation involving an Indian nurse who is on death row in Yemen. Despite the complex diplomatic scenario, Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the Supreme Court that India has taken all feasible measures, though Yemen's status poses limitations on further intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:07 IST
India's Diplomatic Dilemma: A Nurse's Battle in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is currently grappling with a delicate diplomatic situation, as an Indian nurse is facing execution in Yemen. The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that all possible steps have been undertaken by the Centre to intervene in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani shared with a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that, given Yemen's current political climate and international position, India has reached its diplomatic limits.

He emphasized that the complexity of India's options is dictated by Yemen's status, making further action unfeasible at present.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025