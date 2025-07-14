Left Menu

STF Uncovers Maoist Arsenal in Bihar's Jamui District

A recent joint operation by Bihar's STF and district police unearthed Maoist materials, including detonators and rebel uniforms, in Jamui's Pachkatia forest. Additionally, the STF apprehended an arms dealer in Purnea, seizing weapons and ammunition. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Bihar's Special Task Force (STF) and district police have uncovered a cache of Maoist materials, including 46 detonators and rebel uniforms, in Jamui's Pachkatia forest.

Acting on intelligence, the joint operation successfully located and seized the hidden items, which included Maoist literature. This operation forms part of a larger strategy to dismantle rebel networks in the region.

Meanwhile, in another coordinated effort in Purnea, the STF arrested a suspected arms dealer, Kunal Kumar, and confiscated a German pistol, AK-47 rifle parts, and 440 assorted cartridges from his possession. Investigations into both seizures are underway, with officials determined to crack down on illicit activities.

