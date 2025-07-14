Left Menu

Bihar: The Emerging Crime Capital of India

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Bihar government's handling of law and order, calling the state the 'crime capital of India.' He accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of prioritizing political survival over public safety. As the assembly polls approach, Gandhi emphasized that votes are crucial not only for changing governance but also for saving Bihar.

In a stark critique of Bihar's administration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the state of becoming the 'crime capital of India.' He pointed fingers at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging negligence in law and order while focusing on political gains.

In a social media post, Gandhi highlighted alarming crime statistics, including 31 murders in 11 days. He portrayed a grim picture of Bihar, where fear prevails, and called for the upcoming assembly elections to be more than just a government change but a bid to rescue the state.

The criticism follows the murder of a prominent businessman in Patna, allegedly illustrating the state's escalating crime wave, which Gandhi attributes to the leadership's failure to prioritize public safety.

