Illegal Conversions and Demolitions: Balrampur District's Clampdown
The Balrampur district administration is recovering costs for demolishing unauthorized constructions linked to Jalaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, accused of illegal religious conversions. The structures, erected on government land, cost over Rs 8.55 lakh to remove after a failed notice to vacate.
The district administration in Balrampur announced on Monday that it aims to recover over Rs 8.55 lakh from Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, and his associates. They were arrested for allegedly conducting illegal religious conversions and illegal construction on government land.
District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal revealed that these unlawful edifices were built on plot numbers 370 and 337 in Madhpur village. Notices to vacate were ignored, triggering the administration to proceed with demolition.
The demolition process, involving eight bulldozers over three days, incurred substantial costs. If the accused do not pay, legal measures will follow, Agarwal added.
