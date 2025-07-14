Left Menu

Illegal Conversions and Demolitions: Balrampur District's Clampdown

The Balrampur district administration is recovering costs for demolishing unauthorized constructions linked to Jalaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, accused of illegal religious conversions. The structures, erected on government land, cost over Rs 8.55 lakh to remove after a failed notice to vacate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:47 IST
Illegal Conversions and Demolitions: Balrampur District's Clampdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Balrampur announced on Monday that it aims to recover over Rs 8.55 lakh from Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, and his associates. They were arrested for allegedly conducting illegal religious conversions and illegal construction on government land.

District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal revealed that these unlawful edifices were built on plot numbers 370 and 337 in Madhpur village. Notices to vacate were ignored, triggering the administration to proceed with demolition.

The demolition process, involving eight bulldozers over three days, incurred substantial costs. If the accused do not pay, legal measures will follow, Agarwal added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025