Unrest Erupts in Torre Pacheco Amidst Rising Tensions

Spanish authorities have detained eight individuals following three nights of violent confrontations between far-right factions and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco. The unrest, sparked by an attack on an elderly man, underscores rising anti-immigration sentiments fueled by far-right rhetoric, posing challenges to social harmony in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:10 IST
Spanish authorities detained eight individuals after three consecutive nights of violence between far-right groups and North African migrants in southeastern Spain, officials reported on Monday. The clashes are among the most severe Spain has witnessed in recent times.

The unrest commenced following an attack on an elderly man by unidentified assailants, leaving him injured. Out of those arrested, two were linked to the original assault, while the others faced charges including assault, public disorder, and hate crimes, according to the Interior Ministry.

Authorities attribute the violence to far-right rhetoric and opposition to immigration, with political parties like Vox intensifying tensions. Ministers condemned calls on social media that incited violence, as police intercepted vehicles filled with weapons attempting to reach Torre Pacheco.

