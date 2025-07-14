Tragedy Strikes: Village Altercation Ends in Deadly Consequences

A tragic incident unfolded in a village when a 21-year-old man, Arvind Kashyap, lost his life following an altercation. The conflict began when a child accidentally knocked down Kashyap's phone, prompting him to slap the child.

The altercation escalated when the child's father, Shravan Singh Thakur, allegedly confronted Kashyap later as he passed by. The confrontation turned violent, leading to Kashyap's death.

Authorities have arrested Thakur. The local police have confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the community is reeling from the shocking incident.