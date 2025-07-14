Tragedy Strikes: Village Altercation Ends in Deadly Consequences
A 21-year-old man, Arvind Kashyap, was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Shahjahapur district after an altercation involving a child knocking down his phone. The accused, Shravan Singh Thakur, has been arrested following the fatal confrontation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in a village when a 21-year-old man, Arvind Kashyap, lost his life following an altercation. The conflict began when a child accidentally knocked down Kashyap's phone, prompting him to slap the child.
The altercation escalated when the child's father, Shravan Singh Thakur, allegedly confronted Kashyap later as he passed by. The confrontation turned violent, leading to Kashyap's death.
Authorities have arrested Thakur. The local police have confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the community is reeling from the shocking incident.
