Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraudulent Tax Claims: Unveiling the Massive Racket

The Income Tax Department conducted a large-scale verification operation across 150 sites in India, targeting fraudulent claims in Income Tax Returns. The operation, fueled by financial data analysis and AI tools, uncovered rackets involving fake deductions and exemptions, affecting various sectors, including MNCs and government bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:13 IST
Crackdown on Fraudulent Tax Claims: Unveiling the Massive Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department launched an extensive verification operation on Monday, targeting over 150 locations nationwide as part of a broader crackdown on tax evasions. The sweeping action, aimed at exposing fraudulent claims of deductions and exemptions in Income Tax Returns (ITRs), is a significant move against individuals and entities engaged in such malpractices.

According to official sources, the operation involved meticulous searches and surveys at residential and commercial premises across several states. This initiative was prompted by detailed financial analyses received from third-party sources, coupled with ground-level intelligence and sophisticated AI tools. These efforts unearthed organized operations spearheaded by unethical ITR preparers and intermediaries, exploiting the system by filing returns with fictitious deductions and exemptions.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) indicated that this malpractice extended across various sectors, implicating employees of multinational corporations, public sector units, government bodies, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs. The crackdown underscores the urgency of honest tax compliance, urging taxpayers to disregard unauthorized agents promising inflated refunds and instead prioritize accurate reporting and adherence to legal tax obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025