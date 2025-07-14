Karni Sena Protests: A Call for Peaceful Resolution

On Monday, Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur was conditionally released from Harda jail following his arrest in a protest that escalated to police lathicharge and tear gas use, according to officials.

Sherpur assured authorities in a written undertaking that he would refrain from any protests or agitations in Harda. Consequently, he and four others were released beyond district boundaries, while other detained individuals are expected to be released shortly.

The protests stemmed from accusations of fraud against leader Ashish Rajput, leading to mass arrests. Prominent political figures like Digvijaya Singh demanded a judicial inquiry, calling for dialogue-based solutions.