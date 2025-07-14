Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Youth's Body Found Near Hemkund Yatra Route

The discovery of a 22-year-old youth, Manoj Singh Bisht, found hanging from a tree near the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route has sparked protests and demands for a CBI probe. Locals have accused the police of negligence in tracing the missing youth, prompting calls for justice and thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of 22-year-old Manoj Singh Bisht was discovered hanging from a tree near the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route, prompting widespread protests and demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, officials revealed.

Bisht had traveled to Hemkund Sahib seeking work when he went missing. His body was found in a wooded area off the Yatra route, causing locals to protest in Gopeshwar, demanding accountability and swift action. They accused police of delays in addressing the disappearance.

The protestors insist on justice for Bisht and punishment for those responsible, further submitting a memorandum seeking a CBI investigation to the Chamoli District authorities. Police have registered a case against a mule operator Manoj had been working for, and an impartial investigation is underway, according to officials.

