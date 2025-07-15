EU Nears Agreement on New Sanctions Against Russia
EU countries are on the verge of closing a deal on a new set of sanctions against Russia, as confirmed by the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The agreement, which marks the 18th sanctions package, is expected to be finalized during a meeting in Brussels.
Kallas expressed optimism about the political agreement being reached soon, possibly within the day. Her remarks came ahead of discussions with the EU's 27 foreign affairs ministers, scheduled to take place in Brussels.
The proposed sanctions demonstrate the EU's ongoing efforts to exert pressure on Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
