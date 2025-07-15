EU Nears Agreement on New Sanctions Against Russia

EU nations are inching closer to finalizing a new round of sanctions against Russia. According to Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign policy chief, the 18th package of sanctions is on the cusp of being agreed upon.

Kallas expressed optimism about the political agreement being reached soon, possibly within the day. Her remarks came ahead of discussions with the EU's 27 foreign affairs ministers, scheduled to take place in Brussels.

The proposed sanctions demonstrate the EU's ongoing efforts to exert pressure on Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)