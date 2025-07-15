Left Menu

EU Nears Agreement on New Sanctions Against Russia

EU countries are on the verge of closing a deal on a new set of sanctions against Russia, as confirmed by the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The agreement, which marks the 18th sanctions package, is expected to be finalized during a meeting in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:26 IST
EU Nears Agreement on New Sanctions Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU nations are inching closer to finalizing a new round of sanctions against Russia. According to Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign policy chief, the 18th package of sanctions is on the cusp of being agreed upon.

Kallas expressed optimism about the political agreement being reached soon, possibly within the day. Her remarks came ahead of discussions with the EU's 27 foreign affairs ministers, scheduled to take place in Brussels.

The proposed sanctions demonstrate the EU's ongoing efforts to exert pressure on Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025