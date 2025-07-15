Syrian Troops Enter Sweida Amidst Unrest

After two days of intense clashes, Syrian government forces have entered the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. This marks the first instance of troop deployment in the city since an Islamist-led government assumed control in December.

The move follows the urging of Druze spiritual leaders who, previously against the deployment, called upon Druze fighters to cease resistance and allow government troops entry.

The situation remains tense as local and international observers closely monitor developments in the region.