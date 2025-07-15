Left Menu

Syrian Troops Enter Sweida Amidst Unrest

Government forces entered the Druze city of Sweida after two days of clashes, marking the first deployment since an Islamist regime took control in December. The decision followed calls by Druze spiritual leaders to halt resistance and permit the military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:27 IST
Syrian Troops Enter Sweida Amidst Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After two days of intense clashes, Syrian government forces have entered the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. This marks the first instance of troop deployment in the city since an Islamist-led government assumed control in December.

The move follows the urging of Druze spiritual leaders who, previously against the deployment, called upon Druze fighters to cease resistance and allow government troops entry.

The situation remains tense as local and international observers closely monitor developments in the region.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025