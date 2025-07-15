Bombay Stock Exchange Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which was later determined to be a hoax. The threat mentioned explosives in the BSE building. After a thorough search by police, no suspicious items were found. A case has been registered to trace the email sender.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in south Mumbai was the recipient of a bomb threat via email, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax following a comprehensive search of the premises. Police conveyed this information on Tuesday.
According to official reports, the threatening email was received on Sunday by a BSE employee. The email, originating from an unidentified email ID, referenced a political figure from south India and claimed that four RDX IEDs had been planted inside the BSE building. The email warned of a potential explosion at around 3 pm on Monday.
The authorities were alerted immediately, prompting the Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, to undertake a meticulous sweep of the BSE tower. The search revealed no suspicious items. The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unknown individual as they proceed to trace the email's origin. In a historical context, it's noteworthy that the BSE was a target during the 1993 serial bomb blasts.
