Bombay Stock Exchange Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in south Mumbai was the recipient of a bomb threat via email, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax following a comprehensive search of the premises. Police conveyed this information on Tuesday.

According to official reports, the threatening email was received on Sunday by a BSE employee. The email, originating from an unidentified email ID, referenced a political figure from south India and claimed that four RDX IEDs had been planted inside the BSE building. The email warned of a potential explosion at around 3 pm on Monday.

The authorities were alerted immediately, prompting the Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, to undertake a meticulous sweep of the BSE tower. The search revealed no suspicious items. The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unknown individual as they proceed to trace the email's origin. In a historical context, it's noteworthy that the BSE was a target during the 1993 serial bomb blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)