Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Deoria

A tragic hit-and-run incident resulted in the death of a 55-year-old labourer, identified as Indradev, near Deoria district's Kotwali area.

The incident occurred late Monday night when an unidentified vehicle hit Indradev, who was on his way home from work. Locals responded swiftly, informing both the police and his family.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem and are actively searching for the driver and vehicle involved, as confirmed by Durgesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of Kotwali police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)