Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Deoria

A 55-year-old labourer named Indradev was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident near Deoria's Kotwali area at around 10 pm. The police are investigating to find the vehicle responsible, and Indradev's body has been sent for a postmortem. Local authorities are working to uncover details about the unknown driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic hit-and-run incident resulted in the death of a 55-year-old labourer, identified as Indradev, near Deoria district's Kotwali area.

The incident occurred late Monday night when an unidentified vehicle hit Indradev, who was on his way home from work. Locals responded swiftly, informing both the police and his family.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem and are actively searching for the driver and vehicle involved, as confirmed by Durgesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of Kotwali police station.

