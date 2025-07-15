Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds the Death of Missing Banker in Patna

The body of missing banker Abhishek Varun was found in Patna, along with his scooter in a dry well. Last seen on July 13, he told his wife he'd been in an accident. Police are investigating the cause of death, initially suspected as an accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:00 IST
The body of a missing banker, identified as Abhishek Varun, was discovered alongside his scooter in a dry well in the Beur area of Patna, local officials confirmed.

Varun, employed by a private bank, had disappeared after attending a family function, last communicating with his wife about an accident.

With police investigating the death's circumstances, initial reports suggest it might have resulted from an accident, pending further analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

