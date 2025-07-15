Goa's Ruling Party Gears Up for Monsoon Legislative Session

The BJP and its alliance partners in Goa convened on Tuesday to strategize for the forthcoming monsoon session of the legislative assembly, which starts on July 21.

In a press briefing following the meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that all alliance partners, except the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, were present. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader MLA Sudin Dhavalikar had previously communicated his absence.

BJP Goa President Damodar Naik, ruling party ministers, and various MLAs, including independent legislators Dr. Chandrakant Shetye, Anton Vas, and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, participated. Reviewed were bills, resolutions, and issues to be addressed in the assembly.