Left Menu

Goa's Ruling Party Gears Up for Monsoon Legislative Session

The BJP and alliance partners in Goa held a meeting to prepare for the 15-day monsoon session of the legislative assembly. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reported that all partners, except the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, attended. Bills, resolutions, and assembly issues were reviewed and discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:29 IST
Goa's Ruling Party Gears Up for Monsoon Legislative Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP and its alliance partners in Goa convened on Tuesday to strategize for the forthcoming monsoon session of the legislative assembly, which starts on July 21.

In a press briefing following the meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that all alliance partners, except the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, were present. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader MLA Sudin Dhavalikar had previously communicated his absence.

BJP Goa President Damodar Naik, ruling party ministers, and various MLAs, including independent legislators Dr. Chandrakant Shetye, Anton Vas, and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, participated. Reviewed were bills, resolutions, and issues to be addressed in the assembly.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025