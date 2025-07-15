IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Inaugural DAKSH Leadership Immersion for PSE Executives

In a landmark moment for India’s public sector leadership development, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) launched the first classroom immersion of the DAKSH Leadership Program—an intensive, future-oriented capacity-building initiative—on July 14, 2025. This program marks a new chapter in transforming leadership across India’s Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), spearheaded by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE).

A Visionary Collaboration

The DAKSH program—Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession & Harmony—has been meticulously conceptualized to nurture a new generation of visionary leaders equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of governance and enterprise management. The collaboration brings together CBC and SCOPE as program architects, McKinsey & Company as the Knowledge Partner, and IIM Ahmedabad as the Academic Partner.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by a distinguished panel of dignitaries and thought leaders including:

Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission

Shri Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE

Prof. Bharat Bhaskar, Director, IIM Ahmedabad

Dr. Alka Mittal, Member, CBC

Prof. Pradyumana Khokle, Chairperson, Executive Education, IIM-A

Senior officials from SCOPE, McKinsey, and IIM Ahmedabad faculty were also present, reflecting the importance and multi-stakeholder support behind the initiative.

A Dynamic Curriculum for Future-Ready Leadership

The six-day classroom immersion forms the core of DAKSH’s multi-modal learning framework, designed for 75 senior executives from various central public sector undertakings (CPSUs). The sessions at IIM-A combine high-impact pedagogy, including:

Faculty-led lectures and thematic seminars

Real-world case study analyses and experiential learning

Interactive peer exchanges and collaborative problem-solving

Executive reflection and leadership mindset cultivation

The curriculum seeks to not just impart knowledge but reshape the leadership narrative within the public sector—emphasizing agility, ethical governance, innovation, and strategic vision.

Empowering PSEs for National Growth

The DAKSH program embodies CBC’s and SCOPE’s joint mission to build capacity for a new era of nation-building, where PSEs are expected to play pivotal roles in economic transformation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

Speaking at the ceremony, dignitaries emphasized that the initiative is not only a training program but a platform to empower high-potential executives to become institutional change agents. With support from top-tier academic and strategic partners, DAKSH ensures participants are exposed to globally benchmarked frameworks, disruptive thinking models, and leadership best practices aligned with India’s developmental goals.

Looking Ahead

The inaugural batch’s successful initiation at IIM-A sets the tone for future editions of DAKSH, aiming to create a robust leadership pipeline across India’s public sector. It also reinforces SCOPE’s ongoing commitment to cultivating visionary leadership, where executives are not just administrators but innovators and catalysts for public value creation.

As India advances toward a knowledge-driven economy, initiatives like DAKSH are critical to equipping its public institutions with the strategic foresight, competence, and courage to shape a resilient and inclusive future.