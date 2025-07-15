Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cracks Down on Unverified Biostimulants to Protect Farmers

In a decisive move aimed at safeguarding the interests of India’s farming community, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, convened a high-level meeting at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, to address the growing concern over the unchecked sale of biostimulants—a class of agricultural products intended to enhance plant growth, productivity, and resilience.

The meeting brought together top officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The agenda: a thorough review of the regulatory, scientific, and enforcement mechanisms concerning the sale, testing, and effectiveness of biostimulants in India.

Farmers’ Voices Take Center Stage

The urgency of the issue was underscored by feedback received during Shri Chouhan’s recent 15-day “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan”, during which he visited rural communities across multiple states. Speaking directly with farmers in their fields, he heard widespread complaints about fake or ineffective biostimulants, fertilizers, seeds, and nano urea.

“I cannot sit idle after listening to the genuine grievances of our farmers. As Agriculture Minister, it is my duty to act,” he declared.

A Warning Against Exploitative Practices

Expressing deep concern over the proliferation of unverified biostimulant products, Shri Chouhan questioned the basis on which such substances continued to remain in circulation for years despite lacking scientific proof of efficacy. He accused dishonest manufacturers and sellers of exploiting small and marginal farmers, leading to losses in productivity and income.

“We will not allow injustice against small farmers under any circumstances,” he asserted. “Some players are playing with the trust of farmers, and I will not let this continue.”

The Minister emphasized that the interests of farmers must be prioritized over commercial gains, and sternly instructed ministry officials to be accountable for every product that receives approval.

Drastic Reduction in Marketed Products

In a revealing statistic, Shri Chouhan highlighted the massive scale of the problem:

30,000 biostimulant products were being sold without adequate oversight until recent years.

Even within the last four years, around 8,000 products remained on the market.

After implementation of stricter checks under his tenure, the number has been reduced to around 650 approved products.

However, he warned that further negligence would not be tolerated, and regular audits and validations would be institutionalized to prevent future exploitation.

Demanding Accountability and Scientific Validation

Shri Chouhan posed several pointed questions to the Ministry and ICAR officials, demanding detailed data on:

The history and regulatory status of biostimulants in India

The number of registered and verified products

Existing sampling and testing mechanisms

Legal measures to counter fraudulent practices

The presence of quantifiable yield improvements due to biostimulant usage

He firmly directed ICAR to lead the charge in evaluating biostimulants through rigorous scientific testing, ensuring that only products with proven benefits for crop productivity receive clearance.

Clear SOPs and Enforcement Mechanisms

The Minister also instructed that clear rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) be established and enforced. This includes:

A transparent, time-bound approval process

Mandatory efficacy data submission by manufacturers

Randomized product testing in agricultural zones

Coordination between central and state authorities for market surveillance

Use of digital tracking tools for product traceability

“Only those biostimulants that meet all criteria and show real value to farmers will be permitted. From now on, approvals will be based only on scientific validation,” he said.

Rebuilding Trust in Agricultural Science

In his concluding remarks, Shri Chouhan stressed that India’s farmers place their trust in government institutions, especially ICAR and agricultural scientists. That trust must be honored with honest research, transparent policies, and a relentless focus on farmer welfare.

“It is our responsibility—officials and scientists alike—to think and act solely for the betterment of our farmers. We will not tolerate any irregularities that betray their trust.”

A Turning Point for Agri-Inputs Governance

The Minister’s proactive leadership marks a significant shift in how agricultural inputs like biostimulants are regulated in India. By placing farmers at the center of policy and approval decisions, and insisting on scientific rigor, Shri Chouhan has set the tone for a cleaner, more accountable, and farmer-first agricultural input ecosystem.

As India moves toward doubling farmer income and promoting sustainable agriculture, such reforms are not only timely—they are essential.