Global Political Noteworthy Events: A Comprehensive Agenda
This diary outlines a global schedule of political and economic events, from state visits to international meetings. In July, notable activities include strategic visits by leaders to Ukraine and China. Additionally, significant commemorations like the World Day for International Justice and Nelson Mandela International Day are highlighted.
The latest global diary presents a comprehensive agenda of significant political and economic events across continents. From July 15, various leaders from around the world are scheduled to engage in high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation.
In Ukraine, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina is slated for a working visit at the behest of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Deputy President of South Africa, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, is attending strategic talks in China to bolster ties between the two nations.
Other noteworthy events include the World Day for International Justice, an opportunity to reflect on global judicial advancements, and Nelson Mandela International Day, a day to honor the legacy of the iconic leader. These global engagements are crucial for fostering international dialogue and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Visits and New Alliances: UK-France Relations Post-Brexit
Modi's Historic Visit to Argentina: A New Era of Bilateral Relations
Modi's Strategic Endeavor: Strengthening BRICS Ties and Bilateral Relationships
We have made good progress in past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations: Jaishankar in meeting with Wang.
Diplomatic Dialogue: Canada and China on Bilateral Relations