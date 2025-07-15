Cattle Smuggler Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur

An alleged cattle smuggler has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, according to law enforcement reports.

The individual, identified as Mohd Saleem Hashim, alias 'Bachu', hails from Baishty village in the Chenani area. He has been linked to numerous bovine smuggling cases within the district, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Authorities revealed that Hashim's persistent involvement in criminal undertakings has repeatedly disrupted the peaceful environment of the region, leading to his detention under the PSA as a significant step to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)