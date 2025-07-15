Left Menu

Cattle Smuggler Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur

A cattle smuggler identified as Mohd Saleem Hashim, also known as 'Bachu', has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Despite prior arrests and multiple FIRs, Hashim continued his illegal activities, posing a significant threat to public peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:22 IST
Cattle Smuggler Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged cattle smuggler has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, according to law enforcement reports.

The individual, identified as Mohd Saleem Hashim, alias 'Bachu', hails from Baishty village in the Chenani area. He has been linked to numerous bovine smuggling cases within the district, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Authorities revealed that Hashim's persistent involvement in criminal undertakings has repeatedly disrupted the peaceful environment of the region, leading to his detention under the PSA as a significant step to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025