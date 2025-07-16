Left Menu

U.S. Ambassador Calls for Investigation into Death of Palestinian American

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee demands a thorough investigation into the fatal beating of Palestinian American Saif Musallet in the West Bank, labeling it a 'criminal and terrorist act.' Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated amid ongoing conflict and settlement disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 01:34 IST
Mike Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has urged Israeli authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the brutal killing of Palestinian American Saif Musallet in the occupied West Bank. Huckabee referred to the act as both 'criminal and terrorist' in nature.

The incident occurred when Musallet, 20, was visiting relatives in Sinjil, near Ramallah. According to his family, medical assistance was delayed for hours, resulting in his death before reaching medical facilities. Israel's military is currently examining the details surrounding the occurrence.

Violence has intensified in the West Bank since the onset of Israel's confrontation in Gaza, with escalations involving both settlers and Palestinians. Historical grievances have been further complicated by complex legal and political dimensions.

