Security Forces Halt Return of IDPs in Manipur Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Nearly 100 internally displaced people in Manipur were stopped by security forces on Wednesday from returning to their villages in Dolaithabi, Imphal East district, as a precautionary measure to prevent any incidents amid ethnic tensions. The situation remains under control with ongoing dialogue for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:07 IST
Security forces intervened on Wednesday to halt nearly 100 internally displaced individuals in Manipur from returning to their homes in Dolaithabi, Imphal East district, as confirmed by police reports. This move was implemented as a preventive measure to avert potential incidents amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

The displaced persons, residing in a relief camp near Sajiwa, attempted to journey back to Dolaithabi, said a senior police officer. They were stopped near Pukhao Tezpur, approximately 2.5 kilometers from their destination, to prevent any untoward occurrences. Dolaithabi, identified as a 'sensitive fringe zone,' has previously witnessed assaults linked to ethnic violence initiated in May 2023.

Law enforcement agencies have enforced stringent security measures, including the deployment of a CRPF women personnel unit. High-ranking officials are actively engaging in discussions with local leaders seeking an amicable resolution. The situation remains stable, under constant surveillance to ensure ongoing peace, with over 260 fatalities and thousands displaced amid violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. The Central government had imposed President's rule in February following the Chief Minister's resignation, leaving the state assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

