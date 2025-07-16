Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks UP Response on Controversial Conversion Law

The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh to respond to a plea challenging the 2024 amendments to its religious conversion law. The petition, led by Roop Rekha Verma, argues that the amendments violate constitutional rights by being vague and excessively broad. The state's response is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:38 IST
Supreme Court Seeks UP Response on Controversial Conversion Law
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking its response to a plea challenging the 2024 amendments in the state's law on unlawful religious conversions.

Filed by academician Roop Rekha Verma and others, the plea contends that the amendments are vague and overly broad, infringing on free speech and religious freedoms as guaranteed by the Constitution. The law is accused of arbitrary enforcement and discriminatory practices.

The petitioners point to Sections 2 and 3 of the Act, arguing they lack clear standards, and challenge the extension of complaint-filing authorities and the requirement for state validation of religious conversions. The Supreme Court has agreed to examine the plea amidst other similar petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

