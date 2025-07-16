An Israeli-backed American organization reported Wednesday that 20 Palestinians were killed near a Gaza aid distribution site. This tragic incident occurred alongside Israeli strikes that resulted in 22 additional Palestinian deaths, including 11 children, local hospital officials confirmed.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) stated that 19 individuals were trampled during a stampede, while one person was fatally stabbed near a distribution hub in Khan Younis. GHF accused Hamas of spreading panic and misinformation, which allegedly led to the violence, though this claim remains unsubstantiated.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by a prolonged conflict since October 2023, has left over 2 million Palestinians in dire conditions. GHF, registered in Delaware, was established to aid those affected. However, Palestinian citizens report frequent Israeli troop fire while attempting to access these distribution sites, resulting in numerous casualties according to Gaza's Health Ministry and witnesses.

