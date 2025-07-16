Left Menu

Sweida Clashes: Druze Conflict and Israel's Escalation

Clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze factions in Sweida resumed after a failed ceasefire. Israel, supporting the Druze, threatened increased involvement against Syrian forces. Sectarian tensions have escalated since Assad's overthrow, with armed groups and minorities in conflict, leading to extrajudicial killings and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:13 IST
Sweida Clashes: Druze Conflict and Israel's Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In the southern Syrian city of Sweida, fierce clashes erupted again on Wednesday between government forces and Druze armed groups following a collapsed ceasefire. The failure of peace has led Israel to threaten increased military involvement in support of the Druze minority.

The Syrian Defence Ministry accused militias in Sweida of violating the agreement, prompting the Syrian army to resume military operations in the predominantly Druze province. Local residents have faced escalating violence as military forces respond to attacks while adhering to engagement rules to prevent further harm.

The conflict traces back to December, when an Islamist insurgent-led offensive ended Bashar Assad's long reign. The aftermath has left Syria's new Sunni Muslim leaders struggling to maintain control, with tension rising among ethnic and religious minorities. The region remains on edge amid threats of further Israeli action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025