Sweida Clashes: Druze Conflict and Israel's Escalation
Clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze factions in Sweida resumed after a failed ceasefire. Israel, supporting the Druze, threatened increased involvement against Syrian forces. Sectarian tensions have escalated since Assad's overthrow, with armed groups and minorities in conflict, leading to extrajudicial killings and international concern.
In the southern Syrian city of Sweida, fierce clashes erupted again on Wednesday between government forces and Druze armed groups following a collapsed ceasefire. The failure of peace has led Israel to threaten increased military involvement in support of the Druze minority.
The Syrian Defence Ministry accused militias in Sweida of violating the agreement, prompting the Syrian army to resume military operations in the predominantly Druze province. Local residents have faced escalating violence as military forces respond to attacks while adhering to engagement rules to prevent further harm.
The conflict traces back to December, when an Islamist insurgent-led offensive ended Bashar Assad's long reign. The aftermath has left Syria's new Sunni Muslim leaders struggling to maintain control, with tension rising among ethnic and religious minorities. The region remains on edge amid threats of further Israeli action.
