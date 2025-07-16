Sweida Clashes: Druze Conflict and Israel's Escalation

In the southern Syrian city of Sweida, fierce clashes erupted again on Wednesday between government forces and Druze armed groups following a collapsed ceasefire. The failure of peace has led Israel to threaten increased military involvement in support of the Druze minority.

The Syrian Defence Ministry accused militias in Sweida of violating the agreement, prompting the Syrian army to resume military operations in the predominantly Druze province. Local residents have faced escalating violence as military forces respond to attacks while adhering to engagement rules to prevent further harm.

The conflict traces back to December, when an Islamist insurgent-led offensive ended Bashar Assad's long reign. The aftermath has left Syria's new Sunni Muslim leaders struggling to maintain control, with tension rising among ethnic and religious minorities. The region remains on edge amid threats of further Israeli action.

(With inputs from agencies.)