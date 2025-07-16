Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Cyber Crime Challenge: A Digital Menace Under Attack

Chhattisgarh recorded 1,301 cyber crime cases in 18 months, with victims losing over Rs 107 crore. State authorities are intensifying efforts to prevent cyber crimes, recover stolen money, and enhance public awareness. Key initiatives include training officers, establishing cyber police stations, and operating a 24/7 cyber helpline.

Chhattisgarh's alarming rate of cyber crime has seen 1,301 cases registered in just 18 months, resulting in over Rs 107 crore lost by victims, according to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Addressing the legislative assembly, Sharma highlighted measures being taken to curb these digital threats, which include operationalizing cyber police stations and training officers under the Cyber Commando Scheme.

Efforts to recover funds have seen Rs 3.69 crore returned to victims, alongside public awareness campaigns and coordination with banks via the 24/7 Cyber Crime Helpline.

