Chhattisgarh's Cyber Crime Challenge: A Digital Menace Under Attack
Chhattisgarh recorded 1,301 cyber crime cases in 18 months, with victims losing over Rs 107 crore. State authorities are intensifying efforts to prevent cyber crimes, recover stolen money, and enhance public awareness. Key initiatives include training officers, establishing cyber police stations, and operating a 24/7 cyber helpline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's alarming rate of cyber crime has seen 1,301 cases registered in just 18 months, resulting in over Rs 107 crore lost by victims, according to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.
Addressing the legislative assembly, Sharma highlighted measures being taken to curb these digital threats, which include operationalizing cyber police stations and training officers under the Cyber Commando Scheme.
Efforts to recover funds have seen Rs 3.69 crore returned to victims, alongside public awareness campaigns and coordination with banks via the 24/7 Cyber Crime Helpline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha's Police Instruction Controversy: Democracy Under Threat?
Delhi Police Celebrates Fourth Commissionerate Day with Grand Parade
Police Busts Fraud and Cigarette Racket in Major Crackdown
Ravada Chandrasekhar Takes Helm as Kerala's New Police Chief
Three persons killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur: Police.