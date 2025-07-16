Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Karnataka MLA Booked in Murder Case

Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj faces allegations related to the murder of Shivaprakash, a former criminal turned realtor. Despite denying involvement, Basavaraj, along with others, has been named in a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Vijayalakshmi. Basavaraj vows to fight the accusations legally, asserting they bear malafide intention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:56 IST
Controversy Erupts as Karnataka MLA Booked in Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has been implicated in a murder case following the killing of Shivaprakash, a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor. The incident occurred in Bharathi Nagar, with assailants striking Shivaprakash in front of his mother, according to police statements made on Wednesday.

While Basavaraj denies any involvement, he, along with several others, has been named in a police complaint filed by the victim's mother, Vijayalakshmi. She reportedly witnessed the brutal assault by eight to nine individuals armed with iron rods and machetes. The attackers fled the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler.

Amidst ongoing investigations, Basavaraj has criticized the police for the swift registration of a case against him without adequate review. Emphasizing his clean record, Basavaraj vows to address the accusation through legal means, expressing his intent to discuss the matter with State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025