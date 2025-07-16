Controversy Erupts as Karnataka MLA Booked in Murder Case

Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has been implicated in a murder case following the killing of Shivaprakash, a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor. The incident occurred in Bharathi Nagar, with assailants striking Shivaprakash in front of his mother, according to police statements made on Wednesday.

While Basavaraj denies any involvement, he, along with several others, has been named in a police complaint filed by the victim's mother, Vijayalakshmi. She reportedly witnessed the brutal assault by eight to nine individuals armed with iron rods and machetes. The attackers fled the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler.

Amidst ongoing investigations, Basavaraj has criticized the police for the swift registration of a case against him without adequate review. Emphasizing his clean record, Basavaraj vows to address the accusation through legal means, expressing his intent to discuss the matter with State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)