Protests Erupt Over Naib Tehsildar Recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, youth organizations such as the BJP's youth wing and the ABVP protested against the mandatory Urdu requirement for Naib Tehsildar posts. They demand the re-advertisement of these posts, emphasizing regional discrimination. The CAT has stayed the requirement, allowing applications in any official language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir, protests erupted on Wednesday as the BJP's youth wing and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for the re-advertisement of Naib Tehsildar posts. The demand follows a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order staying the state's directive that mandated Urdu as a qualification for the position.

Staging protests in Jammu, the youth organizations accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of regional discrimination. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Arun Prabhat criticized the government, asserting that the Urdu requirement was arbitrary and excluded qualified applicants from Jammu, and demanded the posts be re-advertised.

The CAT ruling allows applications in any of the five official languages, and an extension of the application deadline is sought by protestors, arguing that the original cut-off did not benefit Jammu's youth, revealing ongoing regional tensions. The hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

