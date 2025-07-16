Navigating Passport Police Verification Amidst Redevelopment

The Maharashtra government is tackling the challenges faced by residents undergoing police verification for passport applications in buildings under redevelopment. Issues arise as redevelopment leads to temporary relocations, complicating the verification process crucial for national security.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam emphasized the need for thorough verification of both permanent and temporary addresses during the process, which ensures the applicant's identity and checks for any criminal history.

To facilitate smoother procedures, the state is considering integrating technology like digital passport apps and artificial intelligence. An awareness campaign is also in the pipeline to inform residents about current address verification mandates. These measures aim to make the process more transparent and efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)