Left Menu

Navigating Passport Police Verification Amidst Redevelopment

The Maharashtra government addresses challenges faced during police verification for passport applications in buildings under redevelopment. Temporary relocations hinder the verification process, vital for national security. The state plans awareness campaigns and technological integration to streamline and clarify the procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:56 IST
Navigating Passport Police Verification Amidst Redevelopment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is tackling the challenges faced by residents undergoing police verification for passport applications in buildings under redevelopment. Issues arise as redevelopment leads to temporary relocations, complicating the verification process crucial for national security.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam emphasized the need for thorough verification of both permanent and temporary addresses during the process, which ensures the applicant's identity and checks for any criminal history.

To facilitate smoother procedures, the state is considering integrating technology like digital passport apps and artificial intelligence. An awareness campaign is also in the pipeline to inform residents about current address verification mandates. These measures aim to make the process more transparent and efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025