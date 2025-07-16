Left Menu

Secrecy and Scrutiny: The Hidden Afghan Resettlement Saga

British governments are accused of dodging scrutiny by hiding a programme that resettled Afghans in the UK. A data leak exposed the identities of applicants to the Taliban's retribution. The use of super injunctions sparked legal battles, highlighting transparency issues. Prime Minister Starmer's government revealed the programme, seeking accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:59 IST
Secrecy and Scrutiny: The Hidden Afghan Resettlement Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government faces backlash over a hidden programme that resettled thousands of Afghans in the UK amid allegations of secrecy and undermining democracy. The revelation comes after a severe data leak compromised the safety of many Afghan applicants, creating potential dangers from the Taliban. The clandestine nature of the resettlement plan has ignited public and legal discourse on government transparency.

In 2021, chaos reigned as Western forces exited Afghanistan, compelling the UK to establish the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP). This initiative aimed to protect Afghans who collaborated with Western troops. However, in February 2022, a major breach occurred when sensitive data of nearly 19,000 applicants were accidentally leaked. The British government's initial response involved obtaining a super injunction to prevent the list's publication.

The issue gained new traction after the Labour Party took power in 2024. The government ordered a review and discovered the Taliban likely had alternative information sources. Consequently, their support for the super injunction waned, resulting in its lifting. The controversial programme's exposure highlights serious challenges in balancing national security and government accountability.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025