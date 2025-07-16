Secrecy and Scrutiny: The Hidden Afghan Resettlement Saga

The British government faces backlash over a hidden programme that resettled thousands of Afghans in the UK amid allegations of secrecy and undermining democracy. The revelation comes after a severe data leak compromised the safety of many Afghan applicants, creating potential dangers from the Taliban. The clandestine nature of the resettlement plan has ignited public and legal discourse on government transparency.

In 2021, chaos reigned as Western forces exited Afghanistan, compelling the UK to establish the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP). This initiative aimed to protect Afghans who collaborated with Western troops. However, in February 2022, a major breach occurred when sensitive data of nearly 19,000 applicants were accidentally leaked. The British government's initial response involved obtaining a super injunction to prevent the list's publication.

The issue gained new traction after the Labour Party took power in 2024. The government ordered a review and discovered the Taliban likely had alternative information sources. Consequently, their support for the super injunction waned, resulting in its lifting. The controversial programme's exposure highlights serious challenges in balancing national security and government accountability.