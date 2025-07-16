Left Menu

Temple Takeover: Karnataka High Court Denies Stay Amidst Corruption Allegations

The Karnataka High Court rejected a plea to halt the state’s takeover of Gali Anjaneya Temple, responding to claims of mismanagement and corruption within the temple’s managing trust. Allegations included lack of financial transparency and internal discord, prompting government intervention through the Muzrai Department amid public concerns.

The Karnataka High Court has refused to grant a stay on the state government's intervention in the management of Gali Anjaneya Temple. This decision comes in light of allegations of corruption and administrative mismanagement within the temple's managing trust.

The temple's trustees, represented by advocate P Prasanna Kumar, challenged the takeover. They claimed the government acted without a detailed inquiry, insisting they had provided the necessary documentation.

However, the government argued that the trust failed to respond satisfactorily to requests for financial records. Highlighting improper financial documentation and a recent theft, the government pointed to overall mismanagement, prompting the Muzrai Department to assume control based on growing dissatisfaction among devotees.

