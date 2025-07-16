Left Menu

Court Fines Woman for False Sexual Offence Allegation

The Delhi High Court fined a woman Rs 20,000 for making a false sexual offence allegation against her live-in partner. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma quashed the FIR, emphasizing that false claims can greatly impact justice. The woman filed the complaint during personal turmoil but reached a settlement.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has levied a fine of Rs 20,000 on a woman for lodging a "casual" accusation of sexual offence against her live-in partner. The court criticized the filing of such grave allegations without substantial basis.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the quashing of the FIR against the man, highlighting the serious repercussions these claims have on the accused and the justice system. Filed under Sections 69 and 351(2) of BNS for deceitful sexual intercourse and criminal intimidation, respectively, the case was dismissed following a mutual compromise between the parties.

The judgment, pronounced on July 15, acknowledged the woman's explanation of medical and emotional distress while underscoring the inappropriateness of frivolous charges. The court decided to impose the fine on grounds of misusing criminal law and directed the payment to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

