Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Tripura Uncovers Rs 40 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets

Officials in Tripura intercepted vehicles carrying Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore in separate incidents. Assam Rifles and state police discovered 3 lakh tablets in a truck, while police seized 1 lakh tablets from an auto-rickshaw, leading to two arrests. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:14 IST
Major Drug Bust in Tripura Uncovers Rs 40 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, officials in Tripura seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 40 crore in two separate incidents on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The Assam Rifles and state police collaborated to intercept a truck in West Tripura's Khayerpur area, where they discovered a staggering 3 lakh Yaba tablets. Notably, the driver managed to flee the scene, leaving the contraband, which is estimated to be worth Rs 30 crore in the international market. The narcotic items have since been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for a thorough investigation.

In a parallel operation in Khowai district's Mugiakami, police conducting routine checks scrutinized an auto-rickshaw, revealing the presence of 1 lakh Yaba tablets valued at Rs 10 crore. Two individuals, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were apprehended, as authorities registered a case and initiated a deeper probe into the source of the illegal drugs.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025