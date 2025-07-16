Major Drug Bust in Tripura Uncovers Rs 40 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets

In a significant crackdown, officials in Tripura seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 40 crore in two separate incidents on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The Assam Rifles and state police collaborated to intercept a truck in West Tripura's Khayerpur area, where they discovered a staggering 3 lakh Yaba tablets. Notably, the driver managed to flee the scene, leaving the contraband, which is estimated to be worth Rs 30 crore in the international market. The narcotic items have since been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for a thorough investigation.

In a parallel operation in Khowai district's Mugiakami, police conducting routine checks scrutinized an auto-rickshaw, revealing the presence of 1 lakh Yaba tablets valued at Rs 10 crore. Two individuals, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were apprehended, as authorities registered a case and initiated a deeper probe into the source of the illegal drugs.