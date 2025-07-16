Left Menu

Man Arrested for Disturbance During Kanwar Yatra

A 31-year-old man, Sonu Mainuddin, was arrested for creating a nuisance on the Kanwar Yatra route in Lohiya Nagar. Despite warnings from police officers, he continued to cause a disturbance and was eventually taken into custody. His motorcycle was also seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:55 IST
Man Arrested for Disturbance During Kanwar Yatra
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man has been apprehended for causing a disturbance along the Kanwar Yatra route, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Sonu Mainuddin from Lohiya Nagar, he was stopped near Baghpat Adda on Tuesday evening for speeding and shouting incessantly while on a motorcycle, according to police reports.

Despite interventions by Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar and colleague Fateh Singh, Mainuddin persisted, leading to his arrest. The incident concluded with the seizure of his motorcycle under the Motor Vehicles Act. On Wednesday, Mainuddin was presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025