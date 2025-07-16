Man Arrested for Disturbance During Kanwar Yatra
A 31-year-old man, Sonu Mainuddin, was arrested for creating a nuisance on the Kanwar Yatra route in Lohiya Nagar. Despite warnings from police officers, he continued to cause a disturbance and was eventually taken into custody. His motorcycle was also seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.
A 31-year-old man has been apprehended for causing a disturbance along the Kanwar Yatra route, local authorities reported on Wednesday.
Identified as Sonu Mainuddin from Lohiya Nagar, he was stopped near Baghpat Adda on Tuesday evening for speeding and shouting incessantly while on a motorcycle, according to police reports.
Despite interventions by Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar and colleague Fateh Singh, Mainuddin persisted, leading to his arrest. The incident concluded with the seizure of his motorcycle under the Motor Vehicles Act. On Wednesday, Mainuddin was presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.
