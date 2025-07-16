Inside the Crisis: Naxalite Losses and Shifting Strategies

The Naxalite movement is facing significant setbacks after the loss of at least 357 cadres, as revealed in a circulating statement. Among the deceased are several senior leaders, a fact acknowledged by the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee.

The 22-page statement, which has gained traction on social media, calls for a 'memorial week' from July 28 to August 3 to honor these losses. Of the 357 cadres, 136 were women, and the deaths include prominent figures like general secretary Basavaraj and other key members.

According to the circular, the setbacks are attributed to the 'improper implementation' of guerrilla warfare tactics. Police superintendent Neelotpal commented on the demoralization within the group, suggesting that surrender and integration into democratic society may be their only path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)