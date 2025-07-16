Left Menu

FSSAI Cracks Down on Safety Violations: Popular Bakery Shut Down

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has closed the longstanding RB Store bakery for using newspaper wrapping, violating food safety norms. Located in Police Bazaar, the bakery, along with other eateries, faced action following inspections revealing serious health and safety infractions.

Updated: 16-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken decisive action against the iconic RB Store bakery, a fixture in Police Bazaar since 1950, for utilizing newspaper to wrap food items, which breaches established safety standards.

Part of a broader clampdown on hygiene violations, the FSSAI's inspection also led to the closure of other food outlets, such as Arun Hotel and Maa Kali Hotel, where gross non-compliance with safety regulations was uncovered.

Officials emphasize that food safety breaches pose severe risks to public health, and further inspections are imminent. Penalties for violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, include substantial fines and potential imprisonment for severe infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

