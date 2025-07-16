FSSAI Cracks Down on Safety Violations: Popular Bakery Shut Down
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has closed the longstanding RB Store bakery for using newspaper wrapping, violating food safety norms. Located in Police Bazaar, the bakery, along with other eateries, faced action following inspections revealing serious health and safety infractions.
- Country:
- India
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken decisive action against the iconic RB Store bakery, a fixture in Police Bazaar since 1950, for utilizing newspaper to wrap food items, which breaches established safety standards.
Part of a broader clampdown on hygiene violations, the FSSAI's inspection also led to the closure of other food outlets, such as Arun Hotel and Maa Kali Hotel, where gross non-compliance with safety regulations was uncovered.
Officials emphasize that food safety breaches pose severe risks to public health, and further inspections are imminent. Penalties for violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, include substantial fines and potential imprisonment for severe infractions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Food safety gets AI upgrade with spectral data fusion
Uttar Pradesh: Authorities tighten food safety rules in Hapur ahead of Kanwar Yatra
Global Experts Showcase Nuclear Innovations in Food Safety at IAEA Webinar
FSSAI Tightens Food Safety Norms for E-commerce Platforms, Ensures Consumer Safety
Karnataka Cracks Down on Drug and Food Safety Violations