FSSAI Cracks Down on Safety Violations: Popular Bakery Shut Down

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken decisive action against the iconic RB Store bakery, a fixture in Police Bazaar since 1950, for utilizing newspaper to wrap food items, which breaches established safety standards.

Part of a broader clampdown on hygiene violations, the FSSAI's inspection also led to the closure of other food outlets, such as Arun Hotel and Maa Kali Hotel, where gross non-compliance with safety regulations was uncovered.

Officials emphasize that food safety breaches pose severe risks to public health, and further inspections are imminent. Penalties for violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, include substantial fines and potential imprisonment for severe infractions.

