Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at Pune Airport

In a striking operation at Pune International Airport, authorities have apprehended two individuals attempting to smuggle exotic wildlife into the country from Bangkok. The incident, which unfolded on Monday, led to the arrest of Zaheerabbas Aynal Mandal and Bhavesh Rameshbhai Solanki, who were flying on an Air India Express flight.

Officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted the suspects upon their arrival, leading to the discovery of 20 exotic animals hidden in their luggage. Among the recovered wildlife were 14 green tree pythons, four double-eyed fig parrots, and two Sumatran striped rabbits, with the pythons suffering one casualty.

The smuggled species lacked documentation and clearances required under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a violation that has led to the arrests and subsequent investigations by the customs department.