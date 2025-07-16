Left Menu

Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at Pune Airport

Two passengers were arrested at Pune International Airport for smuggling exotic wildlife species from Bangkok. The suspects were caught with 20 animals, including green tree pythons, fig parrots, and striped rabbits, without the necessary documentation. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:37 IST
Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at Pune Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking operation at Pune International Airport, authorities have apprehended two individuals attempting to smuggle exotic wildlife into the country from Bangkok. The incident, which unfolded on Monday, led to the arrest of Zaheerabbas Aynal Mandal and Bhavesh Rameshbhai Solanki, who were flying on an Air India Express flight.

Officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted the suspects upon their arrival, leading to the discovery of 20 exotic animals hidden in their luggage. Among the recovered wildlife were 14 green tree pythons, four double-eyed fig parrots, and two Sumatran striped rabbits, with the pythons suffering one casualty.

The smuggled species lacked documentation and clearances required under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a violation that has led to the arrests and subsequent investigations by the customs department.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025