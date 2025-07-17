G20 Tensions: Global Economic Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs
The G20 finance chiefs convene in South Africa under President Trump's tariff threats and tensions among international players. Absences from key figures and varying priorities threaten the group's effectiveness. With South Africa promoting an African agenda, the G20 aims to address trade, the global economy, and climate but faces fragmentation.
The G20 finance chiefs are gathering in South Africa this week amid heightened global tensions, particularly due to U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies. The meeting, set to take place in Durban, is overshadowed by questions about the group's capacity to tackle worldwide challenges collectively.
Amid ongoing disputes and absent key players, the G20 aims to promote an African agenda under South Africa's presidency, focusing on the high cost of capital and climate change funding. However, President Trump's tariffs, targeting BRICS nations, threaten further global forum fragmentation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's absence marks a notable gap, with Michael Kaplan representing Washington. As South Africa leads the conversation, hopes are pinned on the issuance of a new communique, emphasizing the need for cooperation in the face of trade disruptions and geopolitical instability.
ALSO READ
Vatican Launches 'Mass for the Care of Creation' to Address Climate Change
How city design and land development drive climate change
Scientists transplant crossbred corals to help save Miami's reefs from climate change
Global Leaders Unite to Combat Climate Change Crisis: Call for Urgent Action
European Heat Wave: An Ominous Reminder of Climate Change's Human Toll