NZ Trade Minister Heads to Suva to Boost Pacific Trade and Regional Integration

As part of New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to strengthening economic partnerships and fostering regional development in the Pacific, Minister of State for Trade and Investment Nicola Grigg will travel to Fiji this week to participate in the Pacific Island Forum’s Trade Ministers Meeting (FTMM). The meeting, scheduled for July 18 in Suva, is a key regional forum that brings together trade ministers from across the Pacific to shape the direction of regional trade and integration.

A Critical Regional Engagement for Pacific Prosperity

Held biennially, the FTMM is a cornerstone in the Pacific Island Forum’s efforts to enhance economic cooperation among its member countries. This year’s meeting is particularly significant as it takes place in the context of global trade challenges, climate vulnerabilities, and the ongoing implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent — a long-term vision to guide Pacific regionalism and sustainability efforts.

Minister Grigg emphasized the importance of trade in lifting communities and nations across the region. “Trade plays a critical role in getting more money into your back pocket, helping you and your family to thrive,” she said. “It drives employment, economic growth, and lifts the standard of living in New Zealand and across the Pacific.”

Advancing the 2050 Strategy and Rules-Based Trade

New Zealand’s presence at the FTMM underscores its dedication to the Pacific’s shared prosperity and resilience. Minister Grigg noted that New Zealand’s engagement is aligned with the Pacific’s long-term strategy to promote inclusive growth, regional cohesion, and environmental stewardship.

“The Government is strongly committed to supporting Pacific Island countries to grow the positive impacts of trade,” said Ms Grigg. “New Zealand’s attendance at the FTMM signals our continued commitment to regional cooperation, resilience, and leadership in advancing Pacific trade priorities under the 2050 Strategy for the Pacific Blue Continent.”

She also stressed the importance of a rules-based international trading system, noting that institutions like the World Trade Organization are crucial for smaller economies that rely on predictable trade environments. “This structure is particularly vital for small countries like New Zealand and PIF members. We are best served by a world in which trade flows freely governed by rules,” she added.

Business and Bilateral Engagements: NZ–Fiji Trade Boost

While in Suva, Minister Grigg will attend a pivotal event hosted by the Fiji New Zealand Business Council. During this event, the Council will unveil its strategic roadmap designed to meet the ambitious target of lifting two-way trade between the two nations to NZ$2 billion by 2030.

This bilateral strategy is aimed at deepening commercial ties, boosting private sector growth, and encouraging mutual investment in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and digital services.

PACER Plus: A Vehicle for Inclusive and Sustainable Trade

A key element of Minister Grigg’s visit will be her discussions with fellow ministers involved in PACER Plus — the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus. As the region’s most comprehensive trade agreement, PACER Plus currently includes 10 parties and serves as a platform for inclusive trade that benefits both larger and smaller economies.

“PACER Plus is helping both large and small businesses — including women-led businesses — to grow,” said Minister Grigg. “It is reducing costs through e-commerce, enhancing regulatory cooperation between governments, streamlining customs processes, enabling paperless trade, and improving investment protections that build investor confidence.”

By fostering cross-border investment and ensuring better regulatory alignment, PACER Plus is proving to be more than just a trade agreement. It serves as a foundation for enhancing people-to-people ties and strengthening cultural and economic bonds across the Pacific.

“While PACER Plus is a trade agreement, it also speaks to the bonds between our nations, as neighbours, partners, and family, whose interests, prosperity, and well-being are intertwined,” she said.

Looking Ahead: Regional Unity and Shared Prosperity

As Minister Grigg prepares to join her Pacific counterparts in Suva, her visit highlights New Zealand’s leadership role in Pacific economic affairs. The FTMM provides a strategic opportunity to reaffirm collective priorities such as climate-resilient development, digital trade, and inclusive participation in the global economy.

Through robust dialogue, targeted cooperation, and a shared commitment to sustainability, New Zealand and its Pacific partners aim to unlock new economic opportunities and pave the way for a more resilient and integrated regional future.