Judicial Deliberation Postponed in Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid Case

The hearing in the Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid case was postponed to July 24 following the absence of the civil judge, Suman Tiwari. The local court lawyer highlighted that the judge was to decide if the case is maintainable in a subordinate court.

Argument of the Shamsi Jama Masjid Management committee, presented by counsel Anwar Alam, suggested that per Supreme Court mandates, religious-structure disputes should not be adjudicated by subordinate courts, advocating for the case dismissal.

The ongoing legal battle has faced numerous postponements since February, mostly due to absent counsel and judicial transfers. Important legal stances will be revisited in the July 24 sessions with submissions from both religious organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)