Left Menu

Judicial Deliberation Postponed in Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid Case

The Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid case hearing was delayed due to the judge's absence and rescheduled for July 24. The debate centers on whether subordinate courts can hear religious dispute cases, with conflicting arguments citing Supreme Court rulings, previous suit norms, and the 1991 Places of Worship Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:42 IST
Judicial Deliberation Postponed in Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hearing in the Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid case was postponed to July 24 following the absence of the civil judge, Suman Tiwari. The local court lawyer highlighted that the judge was to decide if the case is maintainable in a subordinate court.

Argument of the Shamsi Jama Masjid Management committee, presented by counsel Anwar Alam, suggested that per Supreme Court mandates, religious-structure disputes should not be adjudicated by subordinate courts, advocating for the case dismissal.

The ongoing legal battle has faced numerous postponements since February, mostly due to absent counsel and judicial transfers. Important legal stances will be revisited in the July 24 sessions with submissions from both religious organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025