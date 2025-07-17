Left Menu

Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Slaughterhouses

Maharashtra's government is launching a campaign to close down illegal slaughterhouses. Minister Yogesh Kadam announced the drive in response to calls for action after a police raid seized 510 kg of beef. Proposed legislation could increase penalties to 10 years imprisonment for repeat offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:36 IST
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Slaughterhouses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to intensify efforts to dismantle illegal slaughterhouses across the state, a move announced by Minister Yogesh Kadam during a legislative assembly session.

Responding to Borivali BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Kadam revealed that 510 kg of beef was confiscated during a police operation in Badlapur (West), leading to a case against repeat offender Kaif.

Kadam emphasized plans to seek harsher penalties, potentially extending jail terms for habitual offenders to ten years. This initiative aims to safeguard religious sentiments and ensure stricter law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025