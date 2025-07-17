Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Slaughterhouses

The Maharashtra government is set to intensify efforts to dismantle illegal slaughterhouses across the state, a move announced by Minister Yogesh Kadam during a legislative assembly session.

Responding to Borivali BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Kadam revealed that 510 kg of beef was confiscated during a police operation in Badlapur (West), leading to a case against repeat offender Kaif.

Kadam emphasized plans to seek harsher penalties, potentially extending jail terms for habitual offenders to ten years. This initiative aims to safeguard religious sentiments and ensure stricter law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)